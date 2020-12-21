Hershey Bears announce they will continue their annual Teddy Bear Toss tradition in 2021, but in a pandemic-safe way

The Hershey Bears posted a Save The Date on their social media and many fans are excited judging by the response. The Bears announced it will continue its annual Teddy Bear Toss but in a pandemic-safe way.

“Our GIANT Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Food Drive is set for Saturday, Jan. 23!” the Bears wrote on social media. “We look forward to starting 2021 by bringing our fans together to help our community members in need.”

The event will be held at Giant Center from 10 AM to 2 PM.

On Facebook, the announcement was shared over 400 times in the first three hours of its posting.

The Bears said on Twitter they will share more details as the event gets closer, but the Teddy Bear Toss will be held in the Giant Center Parking lot “in a drive-thru only setting.”

The AHL is currently targeting a February 5 start for the 2020-21 season, meaning its possible Bears players could be participating in a camp by then and at the event.

Hershey Bears fans set the Teddy Bear Toss world record in 2019, heaving an insane 45,650 stuffed animals onto the ice.

10,014 fans filled Giant Center for the game meaning each fan donated more than four bears per person.

The total broke the original world record which they set in 2018 of 34,798.

The donated stuffed animals are collected and then given to kids in need.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB