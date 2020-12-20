Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov get cuddly during backyard barbecue

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are teammates on the ice and even closer friends off of it. In fact, they’re practically inseparable.

The two Russians do nearly everything together. The pair gets competitive playing video games. “Between us, it’s going to end up with the fight, you know, in the room,” Kuzy once joked. They’ve done TikToks together. Recently, Kuzy even tried out one of Sammy’s favorite hobbies, fishing.

On Sunday, the two hockey stars’ bonding continued as they hung out together at a backyard barbecue.

Video

I have no idea what’s happening here, but I love every second of it. Hockey sticks as stakes? What will these crazy kids think of next?

Once the cooking was finished, Kuzy and Sammy found a place to eat… on each other’s lap. Thank you to the family member or friend that obliged in taking this classic photo.

The pic, intentional or not, is an instant callback to this Alex Ovechkin cuddle puddle with his longtime BFF Nicklas Backstrom from October 2019.

“love u bro!” Ovechkin wrote in the caption.

Now Kuzy and Sammy are offically BFFs CCF, cool comrades forever, too.

Headline photo courtesy of @kuzy092