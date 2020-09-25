Evgeny Kuznetsov goes fishing with teammate Ilya Samsonov

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov took their virtual rivalry into nature on Thursday.
Kuzy and Sammy went fishing together and the Capitals stars rocked twin LED headlamps, which is not a geeky look at all.
Can Kuzy and Ilya team up to catch a bigger fish than @martin.fehervary ? (📸: @samsonov_30 🎣: @kuzy092 )
Samsonov, the Capitals’ presumptive starter in net next season, has revealed himself to be a bit of a nature nerd over the past year. From driving (and crashing) ATVs to showing off his latest catch, Sammy spends a lot of time outdoors in the offseason.
He’s no @martin.fehervary but Ilya can still catch a fish 🎣 (📸: @samsonov_30 )
And he’s not alone.
Back home in Slovakia, defenseman Martin Fehervary, who is currently training with NHL star Tomas Tatar, is an avid fisher too and constantly posts his latest catches onto his Instagram Story.
A boy and his fish 🎣 (📸: @martin.fehervary)
Hey @nationals what shape is Martin’s hat in? (📸: @martin.fehervary)
Fifteen years ago, the Washington Capitals were wild off the ice. For instance, if I had to pick two words to describe those teams, I’d choose shots vodka. For this year’s team, I’m considering going with FISH ON.
Headline photo courtesy of @samsonov_30
