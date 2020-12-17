How the Capitals spent their snow day ❄️

A nor’easter dumped snow in DC Wednesday and Thursday for the first time this season. For many Capitals, the flakes were a welcome sight as many of them spent their childhoods in much colder climates.

Here’s a look at how they spent their snow day.

Tom Wilson

An excited Tom Wilson took a selfie with the two biggest loves of his life: Taylor Pischke and Halle Wilson. On his Instagram Story, Wilson also celebrated a sweet over-the-shoulder catch Halle made with a tennis ball.

TJ Oshie

TJ Oshie built a snowman with his oldest daughter Lyla.

The day also marked Campbell Oshie’s nine-month birthday.

John Carlson

John Carlson took his three sons, Lucca, Rudy, and newborn Sawyer, outside to play. For Sawyer, it was the first time experiencing snow. But don’t worry, they extra bundled him up.

Nick Jensen

Nick Jensen may not have gone outside, but he did have an opportunity to take a precious holiday photo with his family and Santa.

Capitals

The Washington Capitals posted shots of the snow from their practice facility at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The team still held their skate despite the inclement weather. TJ Oshie was kind enough to share some advice to DC Drivers who were struggling to make their way around town.

Captain

The person who might have enjoyed the snow most was the Capitals’ team dog, Captain. Look how happy he is!

The DC Snow Day also marked the first time Sergei Ovechkin (2036 NHL Draft) skated, but he did that back home in Russia with dad. The Capitals captain is expected to fly over shortly to DC for next season.