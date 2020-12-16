Home / News / TJ Oshie has some advice for DC drivers trying to get around in the snow

TJ Oshie has some advice for DC drivers trying to get around in the snow

By Ian Oland

December 16, 2020 1:03 pm

The Washington DC area is getting pummeled by a nor’easter that’s forecasted to drop nearly a foot of snow in the surrounding areas, Wednesday. It marks the first major snowfall of the season in this area.

TJ Oshie, who spent a good chunk of his teenage years in Warroad, Minnesota near the US/Canada border, shared some passive-aggressive advice for DC Drivers.

I’m guessing he experienced some on the road today. Perhaps after a Capitals’ optional skate.

NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis was supportive of the Osh Babe’s PSA.

Honestly, MDOT, VDOT, and DDOT should hire this man to him film some winter weather-driving commercials because y’all do drive terribly in the snow. Osh ain’t lying. Especially, YOU, driver who doesn’t clean the snow off their car before driving, the ice breaks off, flies backward, and nearly breaks peoples’ windshields behind them.

Anyway, heed Oshie’s advice and be safe out there!

