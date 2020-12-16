TJ Oshie has some advice for DC drivers trying to get around in the snow

The Washington DC area is getting pummeled by a nor’easter that’s forecasted to drop nearly a foot of snow in the surrounding areas, Wednesday. It marks the first major snowfall of the season in this area.

TJ Oshie, who spent a good chunk of his teenage years in Warroad, Minnesota near the US/Canada border, shared some passive-aggressive advice for DC Drivers.

I’m guessing he experienced some on the road today. Perhaps after a Capitals’ optional skate.

Dear DC Drivers, I know we don’t get snow much so here are some quick reminders: ✅ accelerate slowly. ✅ brake slowly. ✅Drive further back from the car in front of you. ❌text. ❌lock the brakes. ❌hit the gas. ❌cruise control. If you can’t do these things stay home. Be safe! — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) December 16, 2020

NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis was supportive of the Osh Babe’s PSA.

tell em Osh — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) December 16, 2020

Honestly, MDOT, VDOT, and DDOT should hire this man to him film some winter weather-driving commercials because y’all do drive terribly in the snow. Osh ain’t lying. Especially, YOU, driver who doesn’t clean the snow off their car before driving, the ice breaks off, flies backward, and nearly breaks peoples’ windshields behind them.

If you are traveling on 14th St and Independence Ave SW, there are two accidents on both sides. Drive with caution due to traffic lights out and snow. Police are on the scene to assist with traffic and accidents. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/sjHpqGhuv5 — La’shawn_Donelson (@donelsonreport) December 16, 2020

Anyway, heed Oshie’s advice and be safe out there!