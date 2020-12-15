Ilya Samsonov shows off designs of new goalie masks for 2020-21 season

Ilya Samsonov is the latest Washington Capitals goaltender to show off his new buckets for next season joining Henrik Lundqvist, Pheonix Copley, and Zach Fucale.

The second-year goalie posted a photo of himself holding up two different masks he had painted by Swedish airbrusher Dave Gunnarsson. Sammy posed next to his tiny Christmas tree at home.

“Thank you @daveart ready for battle👍💪,” Samsonov wrote on Instagram.

Let’s zoom!

Samsonov, who missed the 2020 playoffs reportedly due to an ATV accident he suffered during quarantine, has been participating in the Capitals’ optional skates since November 3.

Oh, hello! Voluntary skates are back underway in Arlington. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ueGtDrf9zl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 3, 2020

The Russian goalie is expected to get a majority of the starts next season and will be mentored by future Hall of Famer, Henrik Lunqvist.

Headline photo courtesy of @samsonov_30