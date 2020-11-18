Hershey Bears goaltender Zach Fucale debuts new mask painted by Sylabrush

The Washington Capitals signed depth goaltender Zach Fucale to a one-year, two-way contract in August. The 25-year-old journeyman, who was once a 2013 second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, will likely spend the season with the Hershey Bears but the “organization still sees potential” in him.

Earlier this week, Fucale debuted his new Capitals-inspired mask for next season. The bucket was painted by the talented Sylvie Marsolais of Sylabrush.

“For Zach Fucale’s mask we wanted to keep the vintages colors and incorporated the newer wing logo to have a nice window and put Zach’s wolves for inspiration all protected with a satin clear finish,” Sylvie wrote.

The mask features the Capitals’ Weagle logo and stars on a marble finish. Wolves are superimposed over part of the logo. The backplate has the phrase Win the Day.

“They did it again! @sylabrush with the dope design and matte finish 🤘🏼🔥” wrote Fucale.

Headline photo courtesy of @sylabrush