Pheonix Copley’s new goalie mask features oversized Weagle wings

Monday, the debut of new goalie masks continued as Pheonix Copley’s 2021 bucket was released by Swedish airbrusher David Gunnarsson.

The dominant features of Copley’s design combine white stars, oversized Weagle wings, and the Capitals’ wordmark for a bold red and blue look. The chin also features two crossed candy canes symbolizing Copley’s home of North Pole, Alaska.

“The new Caps mask creation for my friend Pheonix Copley was a joy to create,” Gunnarsson wrote. “It is crisp and clean on a distance, all built on the awesome team logos. It lives and breathes Washington Capitals with the red bottom and crisp white details, and when you come closer the 3️⃣-D FX delivers… Thanks Pheonix for the paint ride!”

Copley wrote on his personal Instagram, “Awesome art by @daveart Can’t wait to rock it.”

Copley, a black ace of the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, spent the entire 2019-20 season with AHL Hershey, posting a 17-8-9 record, 2.47 goals against average, and a .905 save percentage. Depending on NHL roster limits this upcoming season, he could play an oversized role in AHL Hershey or serve as a third goaltender in Washington behind Ilya Samsonov and Henrik Lundqvist.

Headline photo courtesy of @daveart