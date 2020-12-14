Joe Thornton leaves Swiss team, HC Davos, after getting marching orders to join Maple Leafs

There’s growing evidence that puck drop for the new NHL season is coming soon.

On Monday, HC Davos of the Swiss National League announced that Joe Thornton, 41, is leaving their team to join the Toronto Maple Leafs in Canada.

👋🏼 Thank you and goodbye!

Der Start in die @NHL-Saison rückt näher, Big Joe bekam gestern Abend den "Marschbefehl" der @MapleLeafs und verlässt in den nächsten Stunden die 🇨🇭 Richtung 🇨🇦.

Uns bleibt nur THANK YOU zu sagen für die gemeinsame unglaubliche Zeit. Für immer💙💛!#HCD pic.twitter.com/i5IX0oa6BR — Hockey Club Davos (@HCDavos_off) December 14, 2020

The tweet translated says:

Thank you and goodbye! With the start of the NHL season is approaching, Big Joe got the “marching orders” from the Maple Leafs and leaves Switzerland in the next few hours for Canada. We only have THANK YOU to say for the incredible time we spent together. Forever!

The future Hall of Famer signed with HC Davos on October 15, his third stint with the team, after beginning training with them in July.

“It will be a lot of fun to play for HC Davos again,” Thornton said then in a press release entitled The Legend Is Back. “The boys and I have trained together all summer and I am very happy to be playing serious games for the HCD again.”

Thornton surprised the NHL world in the fall by splitting with the San Jose Sharks, with who he’s played the last 15 seasons, to join the Maple Leafs on a one-year, $700k deal.

The NHL and NHLPA spent all weekend working on the return to play for the 2020-21 season and are expected to vote on the new protocols by the end of this week.

NHL/NHLPA went non-stop all weekend and continue Monday going back and forth on season protocols, transition rules, critical dates. The hope is to have it wrapped up over the next few days to set up a vote on each side by end of week. But as we saw in June, these things can drag — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 14, 2020

Thornton New Jersey Devils’ young star Nico Hischier also recently left Switzerland for the United States last week.