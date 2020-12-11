NHL TV subscriptions for the 2020-21 season are set to renew on January 10 🤔

For hockey fans hoping for actual hockey soon, there’s growing evidence that puck drop is around the corner.

The NHL contacted past NHL TV subscribers in an email campaign on Friday night, announcing that NHL TV auto-renewals for the 2020-21 season would “occur on or around January 10, 2021.”

This seems significant because the league and the NHLPA, who are hammering out the details of its return to play as we speak, have reportedly circled January 13 as opening day for its new year.

The email reads:

Dear NHL.TV™ subscriber, This is to notify you that, as a 2019-20 NHL.TV™ subscriber who has opted for automatic renewal, your automatic renewal of your 2020-21 season NHL.TV™ subscription is scheduled to occur on or around January 10, 2021. As a 2019–20 NHL.TV™ subscriber and based on your preferences, you don’t have to do a thing. Your subscription will automatically renew so you will be all set to begin watching the 2020-21 NHL season action. You will receive a final subscription pricing notification no less than one week before the start of the 2020-21 NHL season.

Other users got similar emails in their inbox Friday as well.

Still nothing official on the start of the #NHL season yet, but I just got an email confirming my NHL(dot)TV subscription will automatically renew on or around January 10. So that's promising! — icethetics (@icethetics) December 11, 2020

While the auto-renew email gave us a date, it did not announce pricing for the season, which will come “no less than one week before the start of the 2020-21 NHL season.” That suggests the number of games and the pricing for the season is still in flux.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB