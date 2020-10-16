Joe Thornton splits from Sharks, signs one-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

A day after announcing he would play a 23rd season in the NHL, Joe Thornton has signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The future Hall of Famer will make the league minimum, $700,000, next season.
The signing is jarring considering Thornton has spent the last 15 seasons with the Sharks. The 41-year-old forward has registered 1,509 points in 1,636 career games. He’s a six-time All-Star and was the NHL MVP in 2006. He also one time fought Tom Wilson and lived to tell the tale. Though I can’t say the same after this trash talk.
Longtime teammate Brent Burns reacted shortly after the signing was announced.
Brent Burns: “Going to miss the big guy… learned a lot from him, and just going to miss his presence. He’s one of a kind, and not anyone else like him. … Tough to see him go, but happy for him going back home near his family. I know how much they will all love that."
The Leafs now sport three former first overall picks in their lineup, marking the second time that’s happened in team history.
Thornton has been training in Switzerland since July and signed a contract with HC Davos of the Swiss National League on Thursday to prepare for next year.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Joe Thornton to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $700,000.
Thornton, 41, skated in 70 regular season games with San Jose last season, registering 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists). In 1,636 career NHL regular season games between the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks, Thornton has recorded 1,509 points (420 goals, 1089 assists) while adding 133 points (31 goals, 102 assists) in 179 playoff games. The six-time All Star captured both the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy in 2006.
Internationally, the London, Ontario native has represented Canada several times, capturing an Olympic gold medal (2010), two World Cup gold medals (2004, 2016), one gold medal at the 1997 IIHF World Jr. Championships as well as a Spengler Cup with Davos in 2005.
Thornton was originally drafted from the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) by the Boston Bruins with the first overall selection in the 1997 NHL Draft.
