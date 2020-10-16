Joe Thornton splits from Sharks, signs one-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

A day after announcing he would play a 23rd season in the NHL, Joe Thornton has signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The future Hall of Famer will make the league minimum, $700,000, next season.

We've got a JUMBO announcement 👀 Joe Thornton has signed a one-year contract! #LeafsForever Details: https://t.co/ZfHrvgA7FB pic.twitter.com/GLKDyXfvNb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 16, 2020

The signing is jarring considering Thornton has spent the last 15 seasons with the Sharks. The 41-year-old forward has registered 1,509 points in 1,636 career games. He’s a six-time All-Star and was the NHL MVP in 2006. He also one time fought Tom Wilson and lived to tell the tale. Though I can’t say the same after this trash talk.

Longtime teammate Brent Burns reacted shortly after the signing was announced.

Brent Burns: “Going to miss the big guy… learned a lot from him, and just going to miss his presence. He’s one of a kind, and not anyone else like him. … Tough to see him go, but happy for him going back home near his family. I know how much they will all love that." — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) October 16, 2020

The Leafs now sport three former first overall picks in their lineup, marking the second time that’s happened in team history.

The only trio of No. 1 picks to simultaneously skate for the @MapleLeafs was Wendel Clark, Mats Sundin and Bryan Berard, who appeared in 18 games together during the 1999-00 regular season. #NHLFreeAgency #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/fiy8KEPlxQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 16, 2020

Thornton has been training in Switzerland since July and signed a contract with HC Davos of the Swiss National League on Thursday to prepare for next year.

