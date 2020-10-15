Home / News / Joe Thornton joins HC Davos of Swiss National League to prepare for 23rd season in NHL

Joe Thornton joins HC Davos of Swiss National League to prepare for 23rd season in NHL

By Ian Oland

October 15, 2020 1:15 pm

Joe Thornton will return for a 23rd season.

Thursday, the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer announced that he will play for HC Davos (Hockey Club Davos) in the Swiss National League to prepare for the NHL’s 2020-21 season.

This will mark Thornton’s third stint with HC Davos. He’s been training with the team since July.

“It will be a lot of fun to play for HC Davos again,” Thornton said in a press release entitled The Legend Is Back. “The boys and I have trained together all summer and I am very happy to be playing serious games for the HCD again.”

According to the team, Thornton has agreed to “modest compensation (that) can only be paid next season” due to HC Davos’s “tense economic situation.”

With HCD, Thornton will wear the number 97, the same number he wore for the team in 2004-05. The team is already selling shirseys with his name on the back.

Thursday, HCD documented Thornton’s morning on their Instagram page.

If all goes right, Thornton’s first game will be against Rapperswil on October 17th.

Thornton, currently unsigned, is expected to either sign with the San Jose Sharks or Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2020-21 season.

