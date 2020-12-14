Chase Young’s mom via FaceTime takes question during son’s postgame press conference: His touchdown ‘was insane!’

Chase Young had another standout game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The likely NFL defensive rookie of the year scored his first career touchdown after picking up a fumble and rumbling 47 yards to the endzone in the second quarter. Young’s performance helped push the Washington Football Team improbably into first place in the NFC East despite a losing record.
Afterward, Young went on Zoom to answer questions from reporters. Unknown to those participating, the 21-year-old had his mother, Carla Young, listening in on his phone. Once the press found out, Carla was asked what she thought of her son’s touchdown.
MOM MEETS THE MEDIA! After his monstrous performance against the 49ers, Chase Young (@youngchase907), we get the great postgame analysis from Chase's mom Carla (@Cyoung10401), who happened to be on FaceTime during his media avail @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/X4IFBPzslL
Here’s the full transcription of Carla Young’s cameo.
Chase Young: I was out there playing ball and good things happened for me today.
Reporter: Is your mom actually on the phone right now?
Chase Young: She right here. [holds up phone] I dunno if you can see her.
[Mom is smiling very big on FaceTime]
Reporter: Hey, what’s up!
Chase Young to Mom: Take yourself off mute.
Carla Young: Hiiii!
Chase Young: She says hi.
Reporter: What’d you think of the touchdown today?
Chase Young: They said, what did you think of the touchdown tonight?
Carla Young: Oh my gosh! I’m just so worn out! It was insane. I could not even believe it. I was in shock. Can I say? He knows how to pick that ball up and not fall on it. He got it and kept trucking!
Chase Young: [laughs] Yeah. YEAH!! [nodding]
The purest part of this video is Chase’s reaction as he realizes how proud his mom is of him.
According to the NFL, Young, a native of Upper Marlboro, MD had six tackles, one sack, and two passes defended. His biggest game to date.
