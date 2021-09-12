Home / News / Pipe bursts at FedEx Field possibly spilling sewage on Washington Football Team fans during season opener

Pipe bursts at FedEx Field possibly spilling sewage on Washington Football Team fans during season opener

By Ian Oland

September 12, 2021 4:03 pm

Washington Football Team fans have long been critical of the game experience at FedEx Field. Sunday, it got even worse for fans sitting in one particular section of the lower bowl.

During WFT’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, a pipe burst, purportedly spilling raw sewage on fans in the seats below. The incident occurred in the first half of the game.

WUSA9’s Darren Haynes shared the viral video.

Later, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch ambled over to the scene and reported that “some folks got ‘really wet'” during the incident. He also said there was some debate on what substance actually came out of the pipe.

Fun! So not only do you have to be prepared for possible COVID exposure at FedEx Field, but you also have to watch out for urine and poop-colored water maybe falling from the sky.

Another notable game experience blunder occurred in 2014 when the team sold beer that “passed its freshness date.”

The Washington Football Team would go on to lose to the Chargers 20-16.

Update: The FedEx Field Twitter account addressed the controversy and said that what fell was “rain water.” The fans who were affected were given new seats in the luxury suite area.

Headline photo: Hannah Greene