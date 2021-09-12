Pipe bursts at FedEx Field possibly spilling sewage on Washington Football Team fans during season opener

Washington Football Team fans have long been critical of the game experience at FedEx Field. Sunday, it got even worse for fans sitting in one particular section of the lower bowl.
During WFT’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, a pipe burst, purportedly spilling raw sewage on fans in the seats below. The incident occurred in the first half of the game.
WUSA9’s Darren Haynes shared the viral video.
"It's sewage"
according to these Washington Football fans at FedEx Field @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball
(🎥I/G tommyob5) pic.twitter.com/iCYNQOzosF
— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 12, 2021
Later, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch ambled over to the scene and reported that “some folks got ‘really wet'” during the incident. He also said there was some debate on what substance actually came out of the pipe.
Went over to see the burst pipe. Has mostly dried now. Some folks got "really wet," in the recounting of nearby patrons.
Split verdict on whether it was sewage or not. Most felt it was just water.
One FedEx Field veteran: "Never seen anything like that before." Indeed.
— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 12, 2021
Fun! So not only do you have to be prepared for possible COVID exposure at FedEx Field, but you also have to watch out for urine and poop-colored water maybe falling from the sky.
Another notable game experience blunder occurred in 2014 when the team sold beer that “passed its freshness date.”
The Washington Football Team would go on to lose to the Chargers 20-16.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 12, 2021
Update: The FedEx Field Twitter account addressed the controversy and said that what fell was “rain water.” The fans who were affected were given new seats in the luxury suite area.
Quick update:
1. It was rain water
2. It has stopped
3. The fans are in suites enjoying the game
All water under the bridge 😉 pic.twitter.com/kB2Jcr2q4g
— FedExField (@FedExField) September 12, 2021
Headline photo: Hannah Greene
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On