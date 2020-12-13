Chase Young registers first NFL touchdown after scoop and score off fumble recovery

Washington Football Team linebacker Chase Young scored his first career touchdown during a dazzling first half against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s likely the first of many for the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Young terrorized Nick Mullens and the 49ers’ offense in the first 30 minutes of play, recording one batted pass, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and the defensive touchdown that gave WFT a 13-7 lead.
CHASE YOUNG.
The fumble occurred after Mullens tried to avoid a sack on a designed pass. Mullens was crunched by two different Washington defenders, which jarred the ball loose. Young picked the ball up and rumbled down the sideline 47 yards for the score.
Another look at @youngchase907's scoop & score 💪
Other Young highlights include this clever sack, where he dropped back in coverage before chasing Mullens down in the pocket.
Chase Young dropped in coverage before exploding for this sack 😯
Young’s pressure also forced this incomplete pass.
📽 Le rookie Chase Young est juste monstrueux !
Over the last few weeks, the Upper Marlboro, MD native has turned into an all-pro player, generating major attention across the sports world. NBA superstar LeBron James even tweeted Young after Washington beat the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.
Washington would go on to win 23-15 – their fourth straight win. Their 6-7 record puts them in first place in the NFC East.
