Lucca and Rudy Carlson meet baby brother Sawyer for the first time

Sawyer Carlson, John Carlson’s third son, was born on November 30 at 11:30 am.
Four days later, the eight-pound, nine-ounce baby boy got to go home with mom.
Not only did Sawyer get to see his house for the first time, but he also met his younger brothers, Lucca and Rudy. Dad posted two photos of the trio together.
“You’re in great hands with these 2! 💙💙💙” John Carlson wrote on Instagram.
The best comment came from Carlson’s teammate Carl Hagelin who wrote “The 3 musketeers.”
Can’t wait to see these three in the NHL someday.
Headline photo courtesy of @jc7474
