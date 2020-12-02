John Carlson’s third son, Sawyer John, was born on November 30

Gina Carlson announced on Wednesday that she gave birth to the couple’s third boy, Sawyer John Carlson, on Monday, November 30 at 11:30 am. Sawyer was eight pounds, nine ounces.
Gina posted eight photos of Sawyer swaddled. In some pics, he’s sleeping. In others, he’s yawning or looking at the camera.
“My littlest Say Say, I am so in love with you👼🤍” Gina wrote.
The couple already had two sons in the past, Lucca, 5, and Rudy who is two.
Congratulations, John and Gina. That’s going to be one rowdy line in the NHL.
Headline photo courtesy of @gnacarlson
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On