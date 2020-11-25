Alex Ovechkin mourns the passing of legendary soccer player Diego Maradona

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin mourned the death of Diego Maradona on his Instagram Story, Wednesday. The Argentinan soccer legend passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack at his home, according to the BBC.

Maradona was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, bleeding in the skull, in early November and had surgery to relieve the pressure. His doctors said he had no complications from the operation and was recovering well, according to the AP. He was initially hospitalized for dehydration, anemia, and depression.

Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. The legend was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award along with Pele.

Ovechkin posted a photo of Maradona with the text “RIP.”

Maradona was the captain of Argentina’s 1986 men’s soccer team that won the World Cup. During the quarterfinal against England, the legend tallied one of the most famous soccer goals of all time. Entitled the “Hand of God goal,” Maradona touched the ball with his hand and scored. Referees should have given Maradona a yellow card, but they did not detect it and allowed the goal to stand.

Maradona said after the game, according to Wikipedia, that the goal was scored “a little with his head, and a little with the hand of God”. The Argentines beat England 2-1 and went on to win the entire tournament. He would later be given the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

Ovechkin is a well-documented soccer fan. The Great 8 was an ambassador for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

During the run up to the tournament, Ovi got to meet Pele. He also attended games and took a photo in front of the World Cup Trophy.

While in Washington, Ovechkin has met some of the greatest current soccer players on the planet including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Andriy Shevchenko, Gerard Pique, and Wayne Rooney.

Ovechkin has attended several Dynamo Moscow soccer games during the offseason as well.