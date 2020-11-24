Home / News / Connor McMichael’s sick pass from Team Canada’s second scrimmage

By Ian Oland

November 24, 2020 9:37 pm

Connor McMichael’s talent is undeniable at 19. The Capitals’ first-round pick was invited to Canada’s World Junior selection camp late last month. The center is nearly a lock to make the team again and will likely be a big say on if Canada repeats as champions.

During Canada’s first intrasquad scrimmage, McMichael played on the first line and scored a goal.

Sunday, McMichael skated on the left wing of the first line along with Dylan Cozens and Graeme Clarke. The Capitals top prospect had several good chances including an impressive behind-the-back pass at full speed in the neutral zone.

Video

Geesh that was effortless.

McMichael also had a breakaway in the game but got stopped twice by goaltender Taylor Gauthier.

Here’s a closer look.

McMichael, who has been a gym rat due to the coronavirus pandemic pushing back the start of the OHL season, has “gained seven to eight pounds” according to an interview he conducted with The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

“Usually, it’s just three or four months, but this time it’s been like eight,” he said. “I’ve put on a little bit of muscle and my endurance has improved a lot, as well.”

Canada was scheduled to play another scrimmage on Tuesday, but two unnamed players tested positive for COVID-19. Canada cancelled the game.

Screenshot courtesy of @StevenEllisTHN

