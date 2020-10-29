Capitals first-round picks Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre named to Canada’s World Junior selection camp

Capitals top prospects Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre were named to Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp on Thursday.

The forwards are two of 46 players named to the nearly month-long camp which will run from November 16 to December 13 in Red Deer, Alberta.

McMichael is looking to make Canada’s U-20 World Junior Championship team for a second time while this is the first time the 18-year-old Lapierre is eligible.

Initially a longshot to make the team, McMichael scored five goals and had two assists for Canada in last year’s tournament, jumping from the fourth line to the first.

According to Team Canada, the selection camp will include practices and three intrasquad games, as well as six games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars (Nov. 28 and Dec. 13). The team will then enter the bubble in Edmonton where it’ll begin preparing for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Congrats to prospects Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael on being selected to the Team Canada's 2021 World Juniors selection camp.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/jflou0YXe1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 29, 2020

Blackhawks young star Kirby Dach has also been loaned to the team.

ON LOAN: Forward Kirby Dach has been loaned to the Canadian men’s national junior ice hockey team for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The loan is contingent on the start of the 2020-21 NHL season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/zRWqSyl4xN — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 29, 2020

