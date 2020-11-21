Connor McMichael scores in Team Canada’s intrasquad scrimmage, plays on first line

Team Canada’s Under-20 selection camp for this year’s World Junior Championship is fully underway with the first of three intrasquad scrimmages. Saturday night saw Capitals 2019 first-round selection Connor McMichael start on Team White’s top-line left-wing, while Caps 2020 first-round selection Hendrix Lapierre got going as Team Red’s fourth-line center.

Both players had strong games, but McMichael was the only one to find the scoresheet with Team White’s final goal in a 4-2 victory over Team Red.

Video

🚨 Connor McMichael

4-1 Team White pic.twitter.com/yEzwmN5J5p — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) November 22, 2020

McMichael’s goal came early in the third period as Devils 2019 third-rounder Graeme Clark and Flames 2020 first-rounder Connor Zary both had their initial shots stopped and McMichael was able to follow up a third time and pot Team White’s fourth goal of the game.

🚨 Connor McMichael

4-1 Team White pic.twitter.com/TKBL5fIXWQ — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) November 22, 2020

McMichael also got time on Team White’s top power-play unit throughout the scrimmage and was named one of the “standout” players amongst both teams by head coach Andre Tourigny.

Head coach Andre Tourigny on who stood out positively today: ⚪️ Dach, Cozens, McMichael, Mercer, Goncalves, Harley 🔴 Byfield, Krebs, Pelletier — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 22, 2020

Hendrix Lapierre, obviously in a lesser role than the returning McMichael, put together a fine performance for himself on both sides of the puck. His most notable chance of the evening came very late in the third where he was set up in front of the net for an opportunity he likely wants back as goaltender Brett Brochu robbed him with the blocker.

Pelletier is only 5-foot-10, 172 pounds, but that wasn’t an issue here as he outmuscles 6-foot-4, 210-pound Matthew Robertson to create a scoring chance. He showcases great patience and vision in setting up Hendrix Lapierre in the slot. Fun to watch hockey on a Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/9fD9oar3Sn — Darren Haynes (@DarrenWHaynes) November 22, 2020

Screenshot: TSN