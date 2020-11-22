Andrei Vasilevskiy takes photo holding new Stanley Cup champions goalie mask beside the Stanley Cup

Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is now also a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender. And on Saturday, he spent some private time with the NHL’s championship trophy.

In an Inception-like moment, Vasilevskiy posed with the Stanley Cup and held up a new goalie mask which features a lifelike illustration of himself raising the Stanley Cup.

The goalie mask was painted by Sylvie Marsolais of Sylabrush, who recently created a new bucket for Capitals depth goaltender Zach Fucale. The blue mask features a lot of stunning innate detail and illustrated symbols including the double-headed eagle from the Russian flag, a big cat, Vasilevskiy’s number 88, palm trees, and lightning bolts.

Here’s a closer look via Sylvie.

Unfortunately, according to Vasilevskiy, this will not be his bucket for next season as the mask was a gift and I’m guessing it’s not humble enough.

Per Vasilevskiy’s Instagram Story:

Vasilevskiy has been a longtime client of Sylabrush. The team went viral in 2016 when Vasilevskiy unveiled a new mask that changes colors based on the temperature it’s exposed to.

How "cool" is that? Andrei Vasilevskiy's mask will change design based on temperature. Video via @sylabrush pic.twitter.com/AOVUPlrRIP — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2016

Congratulations, Andrei!

The "Big Cat" poses with his goalie mask and the #stanleycup. However, it is his mask he is wearing now that is the most important! Prevent the spread of COVID-19, wear a mask, social distance! @TBLightning @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/FoqqHvtfzd — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) November 21, 2020

Headline photos courtesy of @sylabrush