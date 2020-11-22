Home / News / Andrei Vasilevskiy takes photo holding new Stanley Cup champions goalie mask beside the Stanley Cup

Andrei Vasilevskiy takes photo holding new Stanley Cup champions goalie mask beside the Stanley Cup

By Ian Oland

November 22, 2020 5:42 pm

Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is now also a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender. And on Saturday, he spent some private time with the NHL’s championship trophy.

In an Inception-like moment, Vasilevskiy posed with the Stanley Cup and held up a new goalie mask which features a lifelike illustration of himself raising the Stanley Cup.

The goalie mask was painted by Sylvie Marsolais of Sylabrush, who recently created a new bucket for Capitals depth goaltender Zach Fucale. The blue mask features a lot of stunning innate detail and illustrated symbols including the double-headed eagle from the Russian flag, a big cat, Vasilevskiy’s number 88, palm trees, and lightning bolts.

Here’s a closer look via Sylvie.

Unfortunately, according to Vasilevskiy, this will not be his bucket for next season as the mask was a gift and I’m guessing it’s not humble enough.

Per Vasilevskiy’s Instagram Story:

Vasilevskiy has been a longtime client of Sylabrush. The team went viral in 2016 when Vasilevskiy unveiled a new mask that changes colors based on the temperature it’s exposed to.

Congratulations, Andrei!

Headline photos courtesy of @sylabrush

