A first look at Alex Ovechkin’s Reverse Retro Screaming Eagle jersey

Dick’s Sporting Goods appears to be the first retailer that has updated their inventory with the NHL’s Reverse Retro jerseys. There are 24 different player jerseys listed as of publishing, including Alex Ovechkin’s Screaming Eagle sweater. The update gives an even closer look at what many of the Reverse Retro jerseys will look like with players names.

According to Dicks, orders can be placed for their inventory of jerseys on December 6.

The authentic player jerseys cost $225.

According to the NHL, the jerseys will be available in select locations on December 1.

The NHL released the Reverse Retro line on Monday. The Capitals will wear the Screaming Eagle for the first time since 2007.

S/T to Mike Callow for first posting!