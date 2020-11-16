Tom Wilson is out here to silence the doubters about the Capitals new Reverse Retro jersey

There was some debate in the RMNB comments today on if the Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey is Actually Good. A slight majority of readers had a negative view of the design despite the sweater being highly ranked on multiple analysts’ rankings. “Mediocre,” one commenter wrote. “These are hot garbage,” said somebody else. “Cannot say I’m a huge fan,” added another.

Monday night, however, the discussion changed, and perhaps ended, when Tom Wilson posted a photoshop of himself in the jersey on his social media. Tom didn’t post many words – two emoji and a marketing hashtag. He let his strutting do all the talking.

The comments on the photo were swift and full of fire emoji. Jonas Siegenthaler was stunned: “😮🔥🔥🔥.” Wilson’s girlfriend Taylor Pischke was all like dats my mans. And Kayleigh from DC101’s Elliot In The Morning spoke for a large majority of people, myself included.

You guys, this is a Good Jersey. Stop being grouchy. Different is good. Different is fun. Enjoy it.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB