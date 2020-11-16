An open letter to the Pegulas

Dear Terry and Kim,

Hi. How are you? I am fine. Congratulations on all your business success during the pandemic. I write to bring to your attention a matter regarding your hockey team that has escaped your attention.

Kerry, Tim: your logo is a sword. It should not be this hard to make it look cool.

This is your new reverse retro jersey.

Our #ReverseRetro jerseys are modeled after the red alternate sweater introduced during the 2000-01 season and worn through 2005-06, with a royal blue twist. 🤩 Learn more: https://t.co/zBML8G5naU pic.twitter.com/SlbzkniuJm — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 16, 2020

I’m not sure how you managed to make swords look dorky, but there you go. They don’t look even sharp. They look like Lego. They look like Corel Gallery Clipart from 1993. They look like two white plantain eclairs that are angry at one other.

Swords are supposed to be awesome. I’ll explain:

sharp used to kill bad guys look cool kinda phallic if we’re being honest

It’s really easy to make a sword look cool. I’m not sure how you keep goofing this up.

I want to emphasize that Buffalo is just the name of the city where the team plays. Buffalo the animal as far as I’m concerned have been extinct in the region since 2010 when I mowed the last one of them down in Red Dead Redemption. So you don’t need to use a buffalo in your logo. Not when you have a sword.

So don’t do this buffalo.

Image: gamewornauctions.net

And definitely don’t do this buffaslug.

Please don’t out-think yourselves. Just keep it simple. Swords.

You have lots of options. It can be curved or not. It can be broad or not. It can be impaling a goalie or not. But it’s a sword. It’s soooo easy to make it look cool. Literally, if you stay anywhere this side of Squall Leonhart, you can’t go wrong.

Thanks a bunch,

Pete

P.S. Please sell the team. kthxbye