‘Looks like I broke your lamp’: Alex Ovechkin stars in new CCM commercial promoting SuperTacks AS3 Pro sticks

Alex Ovechkin is back in a new commercial. This time The Great 8 reps CCM’s new SuperTacks AS3 Pro sticks.

The commercial was shot at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Video

The ad begins at a “Power Testing Facility” with nefarious music playing. An official sits in front of a power station where the wires are attached to… Alex Ovechkin’s body (!). Ovi begins the power test by using a SuperTacks AS1 stick to slap a puck at the net.

“MOAR POWER,” Ovechkin yells.

He grabs a SuperTacks AS2 Pro stick from the rack. He takes more shots. The seismograph starts recording a lot of activity.

“MOAR POWER!!” Ovechkin yells even louder.

He grabs the new SuperTacks AS3 Pro stick and starts ripping. Ovi explodes the machine.

“Looks like I broke your lamp,” Ovechkin says smiling.

Ovechkin’s last commercial for CCM that repped the AS2 line was even spookier. Ovechkin haunted a goalie’s dreams before mysteriously breaking into his house. “Go back to sleep,” he whispered.

Ovechkin, who used CCM equipment in the opening years of his career, came back to the manufacturer during the 2017-18 season, the same year the Capitals won its first Stanley Cup.

Screenshot courtesy of CCM