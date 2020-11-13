Capitals post teaser images of Reverse Retro jersey

The Washington Capitals posted three images on Friday of their upcoming Reverse Retro jersey, which is set to be released to the public in the coming days or weeks.

As first reported by RMNB in October, the Capitals’ red Reverse Retro jersey features the Screaming Eagle on the crest and the team’s old Capitol Dome logo on the shoulder.

A first look at the team’s jersey shows the Capitol Dome logo has been remixed to have red highlights.

The back collar features the Reverse Retro logo sandwiched by the team’s abbreviation WSH and the year the jersey was inspired by: ’97.

On Thursday, every Pacific Divison team posted preview images of their jerseys on social media.

What do you think of the Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey so far?

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals