Sergei Ovechkin’s comfort object is a hockey stick

Most toddlers have a comfort object and take it with them wherever they go. It could be a stuffed animal, blanket, or a favorite toy.
For Sergei Ovechkin, that comfort object is a hockey stick and he brought it with him to a Dynamo Moscow soccer game on Sunday.
The Ovechkins went to a Dynamo soccer game and they got Ovi Jr a soccer ball 😍 (🎥: @nastyashubskaya)
Sergei can be seen sitting in the arena seat cradling a junior Dynamo Moscow soccer ball that his parents got for him. He’s slid his CCM hockey stick in-between his seat and his mom’s.
Sergei takes his hockey stick everywhere he goes.
In a press release for Johnson’s Baby, Ovi said his son sleeps with his twig.
“I try to spend free time with Sergei, we play a lot, I bathe him, together with Nastya we give him a massage, put him to bed,” Ovi said of the family’s nightime routine. And he loves falling asleep with a stick.”
Sergei, 2, is already an advanced hockey player for his age. He can puck juggle and has a powerful backhanded shot.
The 2036 NHL Draft better be ready because this kid is going to be an absolute star. He can’t even get a haircut without watching hockey.
Headline photo courtesy of @nastyashubskaya
