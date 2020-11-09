NHL Network names Alex Ovechkin the fourth-best winger in hockey

The NHL Network is out with its annual rankings of the best players at each position “right now.”
Despite tying for the league lead in goals (48) with David Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin has dropped a spot from last year.
View this post on Instagram
Presenting the Top 20 Wings right now, ranked by @NHLNetwork. Agree? 🤔 #NHLTopPlayers
A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on
Ovechkin is the only Capitals forward in the top 20 and ranks fourth, trailing Hart Trophy finalist Artemi Panarin, Pastrnak, and last year’s Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov.
Ovechkin had 67 points (48g, 19a) in 68 games last season. He was on pace for 57 goals before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season early.
What do you think of Ovechkin’s ranking?
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On