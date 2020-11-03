Dallas Stars announce Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop to miss five months after offseason surgeries

The Dallas Stars played with an absurd amount of injuries during their Stanley Cup Final run and on Tuesday there were some new developments.

Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop both went under the knife and will be out five months. The players will be eligible to return around the beginning of April, meaning they will likely miss the first several months of the 2020-21 season if it begins in January or February.

The Stars originally announced that Seguin would be out four months, but pushed his return time back after a surgeon repaired a torn meniscus in his right knee on October 21.

As for Bishop, the goaltender went under the knife for the second time in six months on November 2. Bishop underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair after having his right knee operated on in May.

During the offseason, the Stars re-signed Anton Khudobin to a three-year, $10 million deal. The Russian will now begin the season as the team’s starter.

