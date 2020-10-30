A first look at Henrik Lundqvist in a Washington Capitals jersey

Henrik Lundqvist spent 15 years as a New York Ranger, winning 456 games and a Vezina Trophy in 2012.

But after getting bought out by the Rags earlier this month, the 38-year-old goaltender signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals, hoping to have a Ray Bourque moment of his own.

Recently, Lundqvist visited Washington DC for the first time with his family. Today, he rocked a Capitals jersey for the first time.

“Trust the process,” wrote Lundqvist online.

Lundqvist rocks a mostly white bucket with a white glove, white blocker, and white pads. Only his red, white, and blue colored stick is the only reminder of his days in New York.

Rangers fans did not handle Lundqvist’s new video well.

i don't see why you are doing this to us😣 pic.twitter.com/EJQC0d57G0 — Aidan (@AidanNYR) October 30, 2020

This is the scariest Halloween costume I've ever seen — Vinnie (@Reno13NYR) October 30, 2020

The King will likely end up being the backup goaltender in Washington, supporting and mentoring second-year goaltender Ilya Samsonov who is recovering from an ATV accident he suffered in the spring.

If you’d like to look like Lundqvist, you can buy his new Capitals jersey here.