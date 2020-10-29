Hendrix Lapierre says he’s planning to buy a car, and maybe a golf bag, to celebrate entry-level contract

Hendrix Lapierre officially became a Capital on October 27, signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the team. The deal will pay Lapierre a base salary of $832,500 and a $92,500 signing bonus once he transitions to the league.

With that much money soon to be in his bank account, the 18-year-old was asked by French language RDS if he has a big purchase in mind.

Lapierre told RDS’s Chantal Machabée that he plans to buy a car and possibly a nice golf bag.

According to RDS, Lapierre first learned about his new deal the day before, on Monday, but “I couldn’t share anything. I had to keep it secret, but I’m really excited.”

In regards to the 2020 Draft, Lapierre was especially appreciative of the fact that the Capitals moved up two selections to pick him, dealing their 24th and 80th overall picks to the Calgary Flames for pick number 22.

“It’s nice to see a team trade up, it can’t be a negative,” Lapierre said. “When I saw the transaction and knew that Washington was going to draft, I felt a little something inside.”

Lapierre shared that Peter Laviolette, the Capitals’ new head coach, left him a voicemail after being picked. But he was most geeked out about getting a welcome from Alex Ovechkin. So much so that he re-logged on to Twitter for the first time in years.

“It had been since 2017 that I had not opened my Twitter account, but I think it was appropriate this time,” Lapierre said laughing. “After all, we don’t leave Alex Ovechkin unanswered.”

First time on twitter, I guess it’s for a good reason! 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/AFWZ75Oh8L — Hendrix Lapierre (@Lapiz92) October 8, 2020

The prospect had an Ovechkin jersey growing up and had The Great 8’s fathead. This remains Lapierre’s only tweet.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old center was named to Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp and will try to battle his way onto the team in his first year. After missing most of last season due to injury, Lapierre started the 2020-21 season on fire and leads the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in points (8), notching three goals in his first four QMJHL games. Lapierre hopes he can turn heads and play for the Capitals as quickly as possible.

“The sooner, the better,” Lapierre said. “If I have to come back to junior this year or next year, I will understand that. I would like to play professionally before I turn 20, but we’ll see.”