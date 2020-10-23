Home / News / The NHL was exploring opening the 2020-21 season at Lake Louise

The NHL was exploring opening the 2020-21 season at Lake Louise

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

October 23, 2020 10:17 pm

Banff, Alberta, is where Beck Malenstyn got engaged and it’s also the location the NHL recently explored to start the 2020-21 season.

The Star’s Mark Zwolinski reported in early October that the NHL had internally discussed opening the new year with hockey on picturesque Lake Louise. Featuring turquoise water and a stunning Rocky Mountain backdrop, Lake Louise would allow the league to still have a memorable experience on January 1 with the Winter Classic being shuttered.

Two weeks later, however, the NHL has abandoned the idea as it “won’t be possible” according to multiple insiders.

Friedman added that “one of the reasons is that sponsorship opportunities are limited in a federal park.”

The NHL is still going to target other “aesthetically-pleasing options” however.

But man, how could would Lake Louise have been? Pretty awesome if you ask me.

Headline photo: Pixabay

, ,