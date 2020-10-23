The NHL was exploring opening the 2020-21 season at Lake Louise

Banff, Alberta, is where Beck Malenstyn got engaged and it’s also the location the NHL recently explored to start the 2020-21 season.

The Star’s Mark Zwolinski reported in early October that the NHL had internally discussed opening the new year with hockey on picturesque Lake Louise. Featuring turquoise water and a stunning Rocky Mountain backdrop, Lake Louise would allow the league to still have a memorable experience on January 1 with the Winter Classic being shuttered.

Canada's Lake Louise is an absolute winter paradise 🇨🇦❄️ pic.twitter.com/KjCM2KK0xI — LADbible (@ladbible) November 20, 2019

Two weeks later, however, the NHL has abandoned the idea as it “won’t be possible” according to multiple insiders.

There is an appetite to begin next season with something special from a unique site. Lake Louise was discussed, but that won't be possible. But that's the kind of idea that's being brainstormed…(3/4) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 23, 2020

Friedman added that “one of the reasons is that sponsorship opportunities are limited in a federal park.”

The NHL is still going to target other “aesthetically-pleasing options” however.

The potential of starting the 2020-21 NHL season on Lake Louise in Alberta has been quashed, a source tells @theathleticnhl. Issues arose that made it not feasible after site visit NHL is currently looking at other aesthetically-pleasing options to start next season with a bang — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 23, 2020

But man, how could would Lake Louise have been? Pretty awesome if you ask me.

Headline photo: Pixabay