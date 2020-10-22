NHL postpones Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend

The NHL announced in a press release on Thursday that the league will not be holding the Winter Classic or All-Star Weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“[W]e felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended,” the NHL’s Steve Mayer said in a statement.

On New Year’s Day, the Winter Classic was supposed to pit the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues against each other at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota while this year’s All-Star Weekend was scheduled to be held Jan. 29-30, 2021 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

The NHL added in the release that the league is still targeting January 1, 2021, for the start of next season, but there are owners who are skeptical of that date, such as the Vegas Golden Knights’ Bill Foley.

“He’s talking about January 1st, I don’t know,” Foley said of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. “Maybe February 1st. Maybe an abbreviated season and an accelerated season.”

Foley believes that the season will only be 48- or 56-games long and would conclude before the start of the 2021 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 23.

A third surge of the coronavirus is infecting the United States as temperatures turn colder across the country. According to the New York Times, the nation is averaging 59,000 new cases per day.

More from the NHL:

