Did Gritty drive a golf ball out of a TopGolf?

By Ian Oland

October 22, 2020 3:30 pm

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has a lot of hidden talents and on Wednesday, he showed off another.

The Orange Creature was given a golf club at TopGolf and took a swing.

And, uh, he did not miss.

Gritty might have driven the ball off the property. Or maybe to the moon. I don’t know because the ball just disappears into the night sky, never to be found again.

Gritty’s no Mike Trout, but geez.

Screenshot courtesy of @GrittyNHL

