Did Gritty drive a golf ball out of a TopGolf?

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has a lot of hidden talents and on Wednesday, he showed off another.
The Orange Creature was given a golf club at TopGolf and took a swing.
And, uh, he did not miss.
Who’s your caddy? pic.twitter.com/5QGq1iAqmU
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 21, 2020
Gritty might have driven the ball off the property. Or maybe to the moon. I don’t know because the ball just disappears into the night sky, never to be found again.
Gritty’s no Mike Trout, but geez.
Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/tuEyIzxqQ5
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 2, 2020
Screenshot courtesy of @GrittyNHL
