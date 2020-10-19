Mike Emrick announces retirement after 47 seasons

NBC hockey broadcasts won’t quite be the same next season.

Mike “Doc” Emrick, 74, announced his retirement Monday morning. Emrick, a Hockey Hall of Famer, has been calling pro hockey games for 47 seasons.

The news was first reported by Phil Mushnick of The New York Post.

“I hope I can handle retirement OK, especially since I’ve never done it before,” Emrick said to Mushnick. “But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

“Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right.”

Emrick called over 3,750 games in his career and 22 Stanley Cup Finals. Doc won the most sports play-by-play Emmys (8) of all-time and has been inducted into seven different Hall of Fames.

Emrick will occasionally write and narrate video essays for NBC Sports’ coverage of NHL hockey in the future.

“It was 50 years ago this fall, with pen and pad in hand at old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, I got my first chance to cover the National Hockey League,” Emrick said in a release. “Gordie Howe was a Red Wing, Bobby Hull was a Blackhawk, Bobby Orr was a Bruin,” said Emrick. “A time like this makes me recall that we have seen a lot together. The biggest crowd ever, 105,000 at Michigan Stadium. A gold medal game that required overtime between the two North American powers in Vancouver.

“Things change over 50 years, but much of what I love is unchanged from then to now and into the years ahead. I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship – the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks.”

Tributes to Emrick began pouring in across the hockey world.

In 1989 I walked into the office of Ed Anderson, then President of the Maine Mariners. He was about to offer me my first broadcasting job. Just before doing so he pointed to a picture of Doc & said, "do yourself a favor, be like him." Wonderful advice to honor the consummate pro. https://t.co/WioFCNh0at — Joe Beninati (@JoeBpXp) October 19, 2020

I mailed a Pirates mask to Doc Emrick this summer. He wrote a priceless letter back and sent money for God’s sake. Thought you’d all enjoy. What a legendary human being: pic.twitter.com/OypGYrf0D4 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 19, 2020

So, Doc Emrick would handwrite his own colour-coded game sheet before every hockey game he called. The method to his mad brilliance: https://t.co/H7X69FsbPw pic.twitter.com/ILeeWWLfcw — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) October 19, 2020

Doc Emrick is retiring. NHL won’t be the same without him. His command of the language and way he laced clever humor thru the broadcast will be greatly missed. Here’s to a long and happy retirement. https://t.co/dzD91P1aYc — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 19, 2020

Congrats on your illustrious career, Doc! Your voice on @NHLonNBCSports broadcasts, your presence @CapitalOneArena, and the opportunity to work with you will be greatly missed. We wish you the best in your post-career pursuits. Thank you for making our game better! #ThankYouDoc pic.twitter.com/WBuqmYEUgd — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 19, 2020

Happy Retirement to Mike "Doc" Emrick! The legendary broadcaster loved Hershey, always mentioned the Bears on air, & often returned to Chocolatetown to emcee events. We wish all the best to a great friend of the organization. #ThankYouDoc for all the memorable calls and moments! pic.twitter.com/COfYb2xUNA — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 19, 2020

You will be waffle-boarded away by Emrick’s impressive resume.

Doc ‘By the Numbers’

3,750+ Professional and Olympic hockey games

100+ Different verbs used to describe a shot or pass

50 Seasons covering hockey 1970-71: NHLWA reporter covering the Pittsburgh Penguins 1971-73: Bowling Green State University (play-by-play) 1974-2020: IHL, AHL, NHL

47 Seasons broadcasting professional hockey 1973-1977: Port Huron Flags (IHL) 1977-80: Maine Mariners (AHL) 1980-83, 88-93: Philadelphia Flyers 1983-86, 93-2011: New Jersey Devils 1986-88: New York Rangers (radio) 1986-88, 2000-04: ESPN/ABC 1995-99: FOX Sports 2006-2020: NBC Sports (exclusive since 2011)

45 Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7s

22 Stanley Cup Finals Most-watched NHL game on record (8.9 million viewers); Blues-Bruins Game 7 (2019) Most-watched Final on record (5.753 million viewers; 6 games); Blackhawks-Bruins (2013)

19 NHL Winter Classic and Stadium Series games First-ever NHL Winter Classic; Penguins-Sabres (2008) Most-watched NHL regular-season game on record (4.53 million viewers); Capitals-Penguins (2011 NHL Winter Classic)

14 NHL All-Star Games

8 Sports Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play Most ever in the category Unprecedented seven consecutive from 2014-2020

7 Halls of Fame 1997: Port Huron, Mich., Sports Hall of Fame 2008: Foster Hewitt Award presented by the Hockey Hall of Fame 2010: Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame 2011: S. Hockey Hall of Fame 2019: Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame 2019: National Sports Media Hall of Fame 2020: Fort Wayne Komets Hall of Fame

6 Olympic Winter Games Most-watched hockey game in 40 years (27.6 million); Vancouver 2010 USA-Canada Gold Medal Game



It’s unclear who will take the reigns and become the lead announcer at NBC next. But there’s one thing’s for sure. Whoever does will have big shoes to fill.

