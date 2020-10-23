‘OHHH AND IT DIDN’T GOOO!’: Mike Emrick’s best calls of all time include Braden Holtby’s ‘The Save’ and Capitals’ Stanley Cup win

Mike Emrick ended his legendary play-by-play career after 50 years on Monday. The Hockey Hall of Fame announcer called over 3,750 hockey games and 22 Stanley Cup Finals.
The NHL made a tribute video featuring some of Emrick’s best calls. Not only will the montage give you chills, but it’ll also give you goosebumps as it features the greatest moment in Capitals history.
Some of the fun moments featuring Capitals (or former Capitals) includes:
NBC Sports also posted several riveting moments called by “Doc” including Braden Holtby’s The Save. “OHHH AND IT DIDN’T GOOO!”
"OHHH AND IT DIDN'T GOOO"
The save, the call, everything. #ThankYouDoc pic.twitter.com/tszb4IpSul
— #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) October 22, 2020
During the week, Emrick revealed that his favorite call came after TJ Oshie’s incredible Olympic shootout performance against Russia. Emrick signed off with a tribute to Miracle On Ice coach Herb Brooks.
Capitals’ center Lars Eller thanked Emrick for legendary call of his Stanley Cup-winning goal.
#ThankYouDoc for all the unforgettable memories! https://t.co/Dx58Zxhqfp
— Lars Eller (@lellerofficial) October 19, 2020
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports
