Doc Emrick narrates powerful tribute to NHL as NBC’s agreement with league nears end

Hockey Hall of Fame play-by-play man Doc Emrick retired from the booth in October after 47 years.

But during Game Four of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, Emrick returned to narrate a powerful feature summarizing NBC’s coverage of the NHL since 2005.

It was good.

Doc Emrick summarizes the NHL on NBC like no one else can. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pdyfm8CDXu — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) July 6, 2021

Emrick summarized what changed in the NHL and media, tipped his cap to the superstars who entered and carried the league during that time, and perfectly summed up the power and glory of the Stanley Cup. Capitals fans will notice Alex Ovechkin, TJ and Tim Oshie, and Addy Flint who are all featured in the video.

The NHL quickly responded to the feature after it was posted on Twitter. “Thank you for being such a wonderful partner for the past 15 years, @NHLonNBCSports!” it wrote.

The NHL will be moving to ESPN and Turner Sports next season, leaving NBC without hockey coverage for the first time in nearly two decades.

This video could end up being Emrick’s final goodbye from covering the sport, at least on national TV. If it is, he saved his best for last.