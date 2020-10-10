The Capitals share ‘thank you’ video for Braden Holtby

Friday was a watershed day for the Washington Capitals, as longtime goalie Braden Holtby left the team through free agency to sign with the Vancouver Canucks.
On Saturday, the Caps shared a touching video to thank Holtby for a decade of good memories.
From early childhood to Hershey to his debut in November 2010 to his pregame rituals to some big saves to humanitarian work, through a Vezina win and some dashing pregame looks to the Peverly death stare, all the way to a legendary save and a Cup championship. Braden is the best.
Ted Leonsis also shared his gratitude on his blog. “On and off the ice,” Leonsis says, “you dedicated yourself to the Capitals, the fanbase and the community in ways that touched us all, and I wish you and your family the best.”
Well said. Thank you, seventy.
Headline photo: Capitals
