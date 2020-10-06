New York Rangers select Alexis Lafrenière first overall in 2020 NHL Draft

With the first pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers selected forward Alexis Lafrenière. Lafrenière was captain for Rimouski Océanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Lafrenière, who joined the draft via video conference, threw on his new Rangers jersey and draft hat and smiled with his family on camera.

Lafrenière joins a rebuilding New York Rangers team that is already one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NHL. The 6-foot-2 forward should immediately graduate to the NHL and has drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby.

In his rookie season, Lafrenière scored 42 goals, the most goals scored by a rookie since Sidney Crosby in 2004.

Lafrenière led all QMJHL skaters in assists and points with 35g, 77a, and 112 points in 52 games.

Lafrenière and Crosby are the only players to win back-to-back QMJHL MVP awards

Lafrenière was MVP of the World Junior Championship where he won gold with Team Canada

Here are Lafrenière’s stats in junior.

He should be a good one.

"A superstar in the making!" Meet Alexis Lafreniere ahead of the 2020 #NHLDraft.

The Rangers got the right to draft Lafrenière after moving up 11 spots in the draft lottery to first overall.

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN