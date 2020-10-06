New York Rangers select Alexis Lafrenière first overall in 2020 NHL Draft

With the first pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers selected forward Alexis Lafrenière. Lafrenière was captain for Rimouski Océanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
Lafrenière, who joined the draft via video conference, threw on his new Rangers jersey and draft hat and smiled with his family on camera.
After being selected first-overall, Alexis Lafreniere puts on an @NYRangers jersey for the first time. #NHLDraft | #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/qw3G4lctBF
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 6, 2020
Lafrenière joins a rebuilding New York Rangers team that is already one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NHL. The 6-foot-2 forward should immediately graduate to the NHL and has drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby.
Here are Lafrenière’s stats in junior.
He should be a good one.
"A superstar in the making!"
Meet Alexis Lafreniere ahead of the 2020 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/jWV09QNCR6
— #StanleyCup Final on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 6, 2020
The Rangers got the right to draft Lafrenière after moving up 11 spots in the draft lottery to first overall.
Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN
