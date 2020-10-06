NHL releases new 2020 Draft hats

The NHL just released its new draft hats for 2020. And this year’s designs also come on snapbacks and pom knit hats.
The Washington Capitals’ draft hats can be purchased here.
This year’s Caps hat comes in red and features a white and blue stripe in the front. On the right side of the lid, there is a label that includes the team’s secondary logo, the Weagle, as well as the year the franchise was founded and a silhouette of DC.
The pro flex hats come in three sizes: S/M, M/L, and L/XL. An embossed NHL logo emblazons the back.
Here’s a closer look.
Calm before the storm…#CapsDraft | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/CNHvuotIXX
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 6, 2020
These hats usually sell out online pretty quickly so I’d recommend acting fast if you’re interested. Several teams’ designs are already out of stock.
Headline photo courtesy of Fanatics
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On