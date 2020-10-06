NHL releases new 2020 Draft hats

The NHL just released its new draft hats for 2020. And this year’s designs also come on snapbacks and pom knit hats.

The Washington Capitals’ draft hats can be purchased here.

This year’s Caps hat comes in red and features a white and blue stripe in the front. On the right side of the lid, there is a label that includes the team’s secondary logo, the Weagle, as well as the year the franchise was founded and a silhouette of DC.

The pro flex hats come in three sizes: S/M, M/L, and L/XL. An embossed NHL logo emblazons the back.

Here’s a closer look.

These hats usually sell out online pretty quickly so I’d recommend acting fast if you’re interested. Several teams’ designs are already out of stock.

Headline photo courtesy of Fanatics