Disinterested in playground, Sergei Ovechkin decides to play more hockey

Sergei Ovechkin has become so obsessed with hockey that he can’t go to a playground without turning it into an imaginary ice rink.

Saturday morning, Nastya Ovechkina and close family friend, Gus, documented what an Ovechkin outing at the park is like: not playing on any of the slides and jungle gyms.

Sergei, who sleeps with his hockey stick at night, can be seen slapping a neon green puck with his CCM twig from dad. And wow, he’s really starting to get some velocity behind those shots.

In another video, Ovi and Ovi Jr. could be seen holding hands while checking out the playground.

A year after Sergei was born, Ovechkin told the press he wouldn’t force his favorite sport on his kid.

“[W]hen he starts walking, I will bring him to the rink. If he likes it, we’ll work on it. But we will not make him,” Ovi said.

That philosophy worked as Sergei loves hockey just as much or more than dad. I can’t wait for the 2036 NHL Draft.

Screenshot courtesy of @gus_gr8