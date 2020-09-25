Alex Ovechkin’s Stanley Cup cake for his 35th birthday was epic but sadly it had no pyro

Alex Ovechkin’s birthday party was a gigantic event and his cake was no different.

Standing several feet tall, the birthday cake features the Ovechkin family standing on the Stanley Cup. Alex, Nastya, Sergei, and Baby Ilya, appear to be made out of clay or a fondant icing. Sergei is holding a hockey stick.

The base of the cake features printout photos of Ovechkin and his family.

This is amazing. Check out the family on the top.

If I had to offer any constructive criticism, I’d deduct points for the cake not being a fire hazard.

Now we’re talking!

When Ovechkin held his Stanley Cup Day party in Moscow, his cake also had a layer that rotated.

So in summary, while Ovi’s 35th birthday cake was a spectacle and cost thousands of dollars and dozens of man-hours to create, it’s still less audacious than he’s done before. What a life.