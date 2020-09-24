Alex Ovechkin’s extravagant 35th birthday party includes pyrotechnics entrance, live concert, and famous hockey guests

Alex Ovechkin turned 35 last Thursday, but today he celebrated his birthday belatedly in style. And by in style, I mean in fancy suits and someone likely dropped six figures to make this happen.

Ovechkin’s birthday party was held at Orion Hall, a concert venue in his native Moscow. The party featured celebrity appearances by teammates Ilya Kovalchuk and Dmitry Orlov as well as Penguins rival Evgeni Malkin. Malkin even got a hug from Ovi.

Evgeni Malkin

Dmitry Orlov

Ilya Kovalchuk

Now that we’re done detailing the famous guests, let’s go to the fun details of the party!

Before entering the concert hall, the attendees had the opportunity to take photos in front of an LED board that featured fancy motion graphics.

Ovechkin’s entrance was more suited for a WWE superstar than 35-year-old. The Great 8 walked out to the party with pyro and a drumline that included six percussionists. The big screens were emblazoned with All In 35.

There was a video that played featuring highlights of Ovechkin’s career set to a live soundtrack played on stage.

Ovechkin’ also got pre-recorded birthday wishes from teammates Nicklas Backstrom John Carlson, and Tom Wilson.

“I just wanted to wish you a Happy Birthday,” Backstrom said. “I hope you’re having a great day and obviously a great party. Have a beer for me and see you soon.”

During the party, there were several speeches made and a lot of dancing.

And whatever this is.

Ovi also got the best gift of all at the end, a kiss from his wife Nastya.

@EuroConcert, @Anna_Gorod, and @Gorodoimka were credited with planning the party while @LidsEventHouse did the decor.

Be safe out there, boys and girls and babes.

Screenshot courtesy of @nastyashubskaya