Alex Ovechkin slow dancing with his mom Tatyana was the best moment of his birthday party

Alex Ovechkin belatedly celebrated his 35th birthday in Moscow on Thursday.
The sweetest moment of the party happened when Ovechkin slow danced with his mother Tatyana.
Alex Ovechkin dancing with his mom is the softest thing you’ll see today (📸: @varvara_41791 )
Tatyana, 70, can be seen swaying with her son as a live band plays in the background.
Ovechkin has long credited his two-time Olympic gold medal-winning mom and his soccer-playing dad for helping him become one of the world’s greatest hockey players of all-time. Alex wears the number eight in honor of Tatyana, who wore #8 during her basketball career.
