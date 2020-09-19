Home / News / Pat Maroon gets misconduct for intentionally shooting puck into Dallas Stars bench

Pat Maroon gets misconduct for intentionally shooting puck into Dallas Stars bench

By Ian Oland

September 19, 2020 10:48 pm

The Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, but it was a dirty play by Pat Maroon that had many hockey fans talking afterward.

At the buzzer of the second period, the Lightning forward intentionally shot the puck into the Dallas Stars bench.

Joel Kiviranta narrowly escaped injury as the puck deflected off his glove, which was cupped near his face.

Maroon was accessed a 10-minute misconduct, but he was not ejected or given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. So essentially he got away with it. It’s unclear if Maroon will face supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

As for the game, the Stars were badly outshot (36-20) but took the series lead after getting goals from Joel Hanley (his first in the NHL), Jamie Oleksiak, Joel Kiviranta, and Jason Dickinson. Goaltender Anton Khudobin made 35 saves.

Game Two will be on Monday.

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet

