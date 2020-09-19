Pat Maroon gets misconduct for intentionally shooting puck into Dallas Stars bench

The Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, but it was a dirty play by Pat Maroon that had many hockey fans talking afterward.

At the buzzer of the second period, the Lightning forward intentionally shot the puck into the Dallas Stars bench.

Video

Joel Kiviranta narrowly escaped injury as the puck deflected off his glove, which was cupped near his face.

Here’s another look.

Few more looks. Maroon assessed a 10-minute misconduct pic.twitter.com/eXlr2S9JmX — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) September 20, 2020

Maroon was accessed a 10-minute misconduct, but he was not ejected or given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. So essentially he got away with it. It’s unclear if Maroon will face supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Pat Maroon was assessed a 10-minute misconduct for shooting the puck into the Stars bench at the end of the second period. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 20, 2020

As for the game, the Stars were badly outshot (36-20) but took the series lead after getting goals from Joel Hanley (his first in the NHL), Jamie Oleksiak, Joel Kiviranta, and Jason Dickinson. Goaltender Anton Khudobin made 35 saves.

Game Two will be on Monday.

Since the Final went to the best-of-seven series in 1939, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to capture the #StaneyCup 61 of 80 times (76.3%). Washington (2018) and St. Louis (2019) both rebounded from Game 1 losses before winning the Cup.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bbpUNboum6 pic.twitter.com/JctgmAtukv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 19, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet