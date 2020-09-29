Jamie Benn’s heartbreaking interview after losing in the Stanley Cup Final

The Dallas Stars made an incredible run in the bubble. Led by interim head coach Rick Bowness and backup goaltender Anton Khudobin, Dallas improbably came within two games of winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1999.

After losing 2-0 in Game Six and watching the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate on the ice, Stars captain Jamie Benn spoke to reporters on Zoom inside a Rogers’ Place interview room.

Overwhelmed with disappointment and sorrow, Benn struggled to answer questions.

Video

Oh man, this Jamie Benn interview. pic.twitter.com/b7HosvIKkm — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) September 29, 2020

The transcript goes like this.

What’s this feeling like for you guys right now? Jamie Benn: It sucks. Um… you go through a lot with that group and… [Benn becomes overwhelmed with emotion. He shakes his head, looks around.] Jamie, I know it’s tough right now but what will you remember from this group of guys? [Benn breathes deeply. He doesn’t respond] Hey, Jamie. Are you able to even think about the run you guys had or is this just too much for you right now at this moment? Jamie Benn: It was a good run. It’s tough. You’re two games away from a Stanley Cup so…

You have to feel for the guy.

For Benn, this was the first time in the postseason he’s ever advanced past the second round of the playoffs. Benn’s Stars have missed the playoffs seven of 11 seasons, which surely makes this feel all the more like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity lost.

Screenshot: Zoom