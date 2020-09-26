Former Capital Kevin Shattenkirk scores in overtime of Game Four, putting Lightning one game away from Stanley Cup

Kevin Shattenkirk just became the second defenseman in NHL history to score an overtime game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final.

Shatty scored a power-play goal 6:34 into OT to send the Lightning one game away from its second Stanley Cup.

Shattenkirk’s wrister from the right circle found its way through Anton Khudobin to give the Lightning a 5-4 victory in Game Four and a 3-1 series lead. Tampa will play for the Stanley Cup on Saturday.

As Shattenkirk made his way to the locker room, he gave a huge bear hug to Steven Stamkos, who was unable to suit up due to injury.

The Bolts defenseman experienced a wide range of emotions late in the game. Joe Pavelski’s third-period goal deflected off Shattenkirk’s body and into the net which tied the game up 4-4 and sent the game to overtime.

“I was thinking in my head I deserved some kind of good karma for all that,” Shattenkirk said to the Associated Press’s Stephen Whyno.

Game Four was the most entertaining game of the series as Tampa climbed back from two early deficits. Tampa’s first lead of the game came in the third period after Alex Killorn scored 6:41 into the third period to make it 4-3.

The game featured controversial officiating that saw both teams get power plays in overtime.

Jamie Benn’s tripping penalty on Tyler Johnson that led to Shattenkirk’s game-winner was especially weak.

This isn’t the first time Shattenkirk has dented the twine with a big OT goal in the playoffs. The trade deadline acquisition of the Capitals in 2017 also scored in sudden death during Game Three of the Capitals’ second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As for tonight, Shatty accomplished a big bit of history with his late tally.

#GoBolts Kevin Shattenkirk First player to score a PP winner in OT of a Stanley Cup Final game since Petr Sykora for the Penguins in Game 5 in 2008 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 26, 2020

Kevin Shattenkirk is the second player in @TBLightning history to score an overtime goal in the #StanleyCup Final, joining Martin Louis who did so to force #Game7 in 2004 (3-2 2OT W at CGY).#NHLStats: https://t.co/kXHwPoYq5d #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/g60d9Vq5p4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 26, 2020

#GoBolts Kevin Shattenkirk joins Denis Potvin (Game 1: 1980) as the only defencemen in history to score a PP winner in OT in the Stanley Cup Final. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 26, 2020

Kevin Shattenkirk gives the @TBLightning a 5-4 win to put them up 3-1 in their #StanleyCup Final. With it, TBL joins the 1993 Canadiens (10), 2002 'Canes (7), 2003 Mighty Ducks (7), 1980 Islanders, 1994 Canucks & 2017 Sens as the only teams to get 6+ overtime wins in one PO year pic.twitter.com/VyWEJZAwQm — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 26, 2020

The Lightning have also played an NHL record 185:17 of overtime so far this postseason.

#GoBolts heading to overtime once again. They've played in NHL record 185:17 of OT so far this postseason — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 26, 2020

