Home / News / Former Capital Kevin Shattenkirk scores in overtime of Game Four, putting Lightning one game away from Stanley Cup

Former Capital Kevin Shattenkirk scores in overtime of Game Four, putting Lightning one game away from Stanley Cup

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

September 26, 2020 12:44 am

Kevin Shattenkirk just became the second defenseman in NHL history to score an overtime game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final.

Shatty scored a power-play goal 6:34 into OT to send the Lightning one game away from its second Stanley Cup.

Video

Shattenkirk’s wrister from the right circle found its way through Anton Khudobin to give the Lightning a 5-4 victory in Game Four and a 3-1 series lead. Tampa will play for the Stanley Cup on Saturday.

As Shattenkirk made his way to the locker room, he gave a huge bear hug to Steven Stamkos, who was unable to suit up due to injury.

The Bolts defenseman experienced a wide range of emotions late in the game. Joe Pavelski’s third-period goal deflected off Shattenkirk’s body and into the net which tied the game up 4-4 and sent the game to overtime.

“I was thinking in my head I deserved some kind of good karma for all that,” Shattenkirk said to the Associated Press’s Stephen Whyno.

Game Four was the most entertaining game of the series as Tampa climbed back from two early deficits. Tampa’s first lead of the game came in the third period after Alex Killorn scored 6:41 into the third period to make it 4-3.

The game featured controversial officiating that saw both teams get power plays in overtime.

Jamie Benn’s tripping penalty on Tyler Johnson that led to Shattenkirk’s game-winner was especially weak.

This isn’t the first time Shattenkirk has dented the twine with a big OT goal in the playoffs. The trade deadline acquisition of the Capitals in 2017 also scored in sudden death during Game Three of the Capitals’ second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As for tonight, Shatty accomplished a big bit of history with his late tally.

The Lightning have also played an NHL record 185:17 of overtime so far this postseason.

Full game highlights

Screenshot courtesy of @NHLonNBCSports

, , ,