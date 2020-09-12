The Stanley Cup is currently quarantining in Edmonton

In another sign of the times, the Stanley Cup and its keeper, Philip Pritchard, are currently under quarantine in Edmonton before entering the NHL’s bubble.
Pritchard revealed the news on Friday as he documented his trip to the fourth largest city in Canada. The NHL’s Conference Finals are currently being played nearby at Rogers Place.
Arrived in Edmonton with the #StanleyCup We both are quarantined currently before officially entering the @NHL bubble@HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/gd9BDHYJ9y
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) September 11, 2020
The Stanley Cup is expected to be awarded no later than the first week of October.
Hanging out during the quarantine period. Only so many things you can look at in your hotel room. #StanleyCup @nhl@HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/bHeqDARufL
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) September 12, 2020
I didn’t realize how vain Stanley is.
It’s unclear if and to what extent coaches and players will have individual Stanley Cup days this fall considering the coronavirus pandemic is expected to get worse as the temperatures turn cooler.
Regardless, lifting the Stanley Cup and getting your name etched onto the greatest trophy in sports is still a dream come true. Well, that is, once Stanley is done quarantining.
Photo courtesy of @keeperofthecup
