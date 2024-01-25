Hunter Shepard makes 33 saves, tallies first career point in Hershey’s 4-1 win over Springfield

Hershey Bears’ goaltender Hunter Shepard made 33 saves and registered his first pro career point in Hershey’s 4-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds Wednesday night.

Shepard received credit for a secondary assist on an empty net goal from Ethen Frank with 1:49 left in the game.

Shepard’s first point comes 112 games into his pro hockey career. Since being signed by the Bears in 2020, Shepard has split his 112 games across every level of the Capitals organization, playing 44 with the Stingrays in the ECHL, 68 with Hershey in the AHL, and 4 up in Washington so far. The victory improved Shepard’s record on the season to an incredible 16-2-1-1.

After a scoreless first period, assistant captain Mike Vecchione got the Bears on the board 9:37 into the second. Forward Pierrick Dube made a diving pass from behind the goal net to Vecchione, who skated in towards the net and fired the puck past Thunderbirds netminder Malcolm Subban.

Huntington got a second goal for the Bears before the end of the second period. Huntington skated up the slot and fired the puck past the goaltender, sending the Bears into the third period with a 2-0 lead.

Springfield finally got on the board 12:36 into the third period, making the score 2-1.

The Thunderbirds pulled Subban for the extra man with 1:52 left in the third period. However, they weren’t able to stop Capitals prospect Ethen Frank, who scored an empty net goal with an assist from Shepard in net. Dube scored a second empty netter with 45 seconds left in the game to give the Bears a 4-1 victory.

Here were the lines for the Bears:

Tonight's projected lineup against the T-Birds📝 Pierrick Dubé leads the Bears with two goals against Springfield this season! Catch tonight's broadcast:

https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

📻@FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am, @WOYK1350 (joined in-progress) pic.twitter.com/1sYRxPIHaq — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 24, 2024

Hershey’s record is now 32-7-0-2 on the season.

